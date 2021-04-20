Watch
LA homeless spending could hit $1B as crisis spreads

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, people try to stay warm as they face the elements inside a homeless encampment flooded under a rainstorm across the Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles. Faced with an out-of-control homeless crisis, On Monday, April 19, 2021, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced plans to spend nearly $1 billion in the coming year in hopes of getting tens of thousands of unhoused people off the streets. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 13:33:16-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Faced with an out-of-control homeless crisis, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is planning to spend nearly $1 billion in the coming year in hopes of getting thousands of unhoused people off the streets.

The proposal for an unprecedented level of spending comes as outrage grows in neighborhoods that have seen squalid encampments spread in parks, on streets, in alleys and under freeways.

Garcetti is planning to use nearly $100 million from the federal COVID rescue package for the plan.

Deputy Chief of Staff Matt Szabo said Monday the city hopes the county, state and federal governments will continue to expand their financial assistance.

