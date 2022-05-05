Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

LA hospital sued for racism in death of Black mother

Maternity Death Racism Lawsuit
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Charles Johnson stands outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. Johnson is suing Cedars-Sinai after his wife Kira died at the hospital from complications after giving birth by cesarean section in 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Maternity Death Racism Lawsuit
Posted at 9:00 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 00:00:57-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) —

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!