LA, Long Beach ports again delay fines for backlogged cargo

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Shipping containers are stacked over a truck at the Port of Los Angeles Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Dec 06, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles have again postponed imposing fees on containers left on docks too long, citing progress in moving the cargo from marine terminals.

The “container dwell fee” will now not be considered before Dec. 13. The fee was imposed by the harbor commissions of both ports as a measure to help ease congestion that has left dozens of ships waiting offshore.

A statement says that since the fee was announced on Oct. 25, the two ports have seen a decline of 37% combined in aging cargo on the docks.

