LA Mayor Garcetti says goodbye with next role unclear

Los Angeles Mayor
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers State of the City Address from the under-construction Sixth Street Viaduct on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. The two-term Democrat delivered his final State of the City address to the City Council as his nomination by President Joe Biden to become U.S. ambassador to India appears imperiled in the Senate. A vote has been delayed by an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against a former Garcetti top adviser. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
Posted at 2:12 PM, Apr 14, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivered what amounted to a farewell speech to his city at a time when it’s not clear when, or where, he’s going.

On Thursday, the two-term Democrat delivered his final State of the City address.

It came as his nomination by President Joe Biden to become U.S. ambassador to India appeared imperiled in the U.S. Senate.

A vote has been delayed by an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against a former Garcetti top adviser.

The mayor appeared to choke up during his speech when thanking his family and expressing gratitude to colleagues for their support through the “toughest of times.”

Garcetti's term runs through the end of the year.

