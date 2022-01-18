Watch
LA mayor nominates 1st woman as city's fire department chief

Posted at 2:22 PM, Jan 18, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 22-year Los Angeles fire service veteran has been nominated to become the first woman to lead the city's fire department.

Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley would become the first female fire chief for the nation’s second-largest city if Tuesday's nomination by Mayor Eric Garcetti is confirmed by the City Council.

Crowley currently holds the jobs of acting administrative operations chief deputy and fire marshal.

She says that keeping the department operationally ready is her top priority. She also says she would focus on firefighter safety, physical health and overall emotional well-being as well as diversity, inclusion and equity.

