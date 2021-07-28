Watch
LA passes measure limiting homeless encampments

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
In this June 8, 2021, photo, a U.S. flag is placed outside a tent in a homeless encampment in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Council has passed a sweeping anti-camping measure to remove widespread homeless encampments that have become an eyesore across the city.
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 17:00:25-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has passed a sweeping anti-camping measure to remove widespread homeless encampments that have proliferated across the city.

The measure passed Wednesday was billed as a humane way to get people off streets and restore access to public spaces in the city with the nation’s second-largest homeless population.

It wouldn’t be enforced in some instances until someone has turned down shelter. If requires a second vote later this month. Homeless advocates says there aren’t enough beds to house the homeless, and it will be impossible for people on the street to comply.

