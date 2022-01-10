Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

LA police pull pilot from plane moments before train hits it

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 7:53 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 11:21:14-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police body-camera video shows a harrowing rescue in California, where a small plane crashed on railroad tracks shortly after takeoff from a suburban Los Angeles airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna crashed Sunday afternoon and a commuter train came roaring roaring through just minutes later. Luckily a police station was only blocks away, and four officers disentangled the bloodied pilot from the cockpit moments before the train smashed the plane to pieces.

A police sergeant who joined the rescue says he requested for the train to be stopped, but that there may not have been enough time.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some viewers may find this content disturbing.

L.A. police pull pilot from plane moments before train hits it

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later