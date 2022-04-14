Watch
LA political donor gets 30 years in prison for fetish deaths

Damian Dovarganes/AP
In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles. A federal jury has convicted the wealthy donor to Democrats on charges he injected gay men with methamphetamine in drugs-for-sex fetish that led to two deaths and other overdoses. Buck was found guilty of all nine felony counts in federal court that could lead to a life sentence.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a wealthy California Democratic donor to 30 years in prison for injecting two men with lethal doses of drugs.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Ed Buck after a jury concluded last summer that his fetish had turned fatal.

The judge issued the sentence Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles.

Buck is 67 and prosecutors have said he preyed mostly on vulnerable young gay Black men he paid for sex and injected with massive doses of drugs.

Buck's lawyers has said he deserved a shorter term because he was sexually abused as a child and that health problems led to his drug addiction.

