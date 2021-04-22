Watch
LA schools superintendent stepping down as classrooms reopen

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District Austin Beutner speaks at a news conference at the school district headquarters in Los Angeles. Beutner will step down as superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, he announced Wednesday, April 21, 2021, leaving the post as the nation's second-largest school district begins reopening classrooms shuttered for a year by the coronavirus pandemic. He will step down after his contract ends in June. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Austin Beutner
Posted at 10:20 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 13:21:00-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District says he will step down after his contract ends in June.

Austin Beutner made the announcement in a letter to the school board Wednesday. He is leaving as the nation's second-largest school district begins reopening classrooms shuttered for more than a year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Beutner said his three years at the head of the 600,000-student district was “the most rewarding job" he has held. He didn't say why he was leaving.

The school board issued a statement praising what it called Beutner’s “unwavering leadership during the extraordinary challenges” faced during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
