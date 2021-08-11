Lake Oroville's water level at lowest point in nearly 44 years

In a year already plagued by the pandemic and wildfires, Californians are also entangled with the crippling effects of a drought.

Case in point, Lake Oroville's water level is at its lowest point in nearly 44 years impacting recreation and wildlife.

California's drought is drying up the lake quite literally impacting all those who use and rely on it yet again.

The entire area, once covered with water, is now sun-baked, cracked, and desperately dry.

"It's just sad, it's hard for the communities," said Aaron Wright, California State Parks public safety chief:

"I've been in California my whole life and i've never seen it that low, " said Mark Russell, a Fairfield resident.

The low lake levels are also effecting the wildlife.

State park representatives say animals like deer are having to travel much farther down from the shelter of the tree line to get to their drinking water, which makes them more vulnerable to predators.

Thousands of water rights holders in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta watershed are contemplating impacts of emergency curtailment regulations that may cut off farm water supplies.

One organic nectarine farmer is calling a curtailment "disastrous" particularly for small, family farmers.

Water from the delta supplies two-thirds of California's water.