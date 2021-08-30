Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns as a chair lift sits at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed.
Western Wildfires
Posted at 7:55 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 10:55:58-04

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials have ordered more evacuations near Lake Tahoe and told other residents to be ready to leave as a destructive fire roars through forests southwest of the alpine lake straddling the California-Nevada state line.

Several communities south of the lake were abruptly ordered to evacuate Sunday afternoon and then residents on the south and southwest shore of the lake were warned to be ready to evacuate if ordered.

The community of Meyers, south of the city of South Lake Tahoe, was among those evacuated. Fire spokesman Keith Wade says many people had apparently already left, probably because of the terrible smoke.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!