Landslide causes portions of I-5 to crumble

Large chunks of asphalt were seen breaking off.
Video footage of I-5 on Wednesday afternoon shows the damage after a landslide caused a portion of the freeway near Castaic to crumble into pieces and slip into the creek below.
Posted at 10:26 AM, Mar 30, 2023
Caltrans initially reported the landslide on Friday when a southbound lane between the Whitaker Brake Check Area and Templin Highway was closed.

Caltrans crews placed k-rail barriers Tuesday afternoon as they continued to monitor the damage. No injuries were reported.

Caltrans urges people to drive with caution.

