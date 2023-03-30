Landslide causes portions of I-5 to crumble

(KERO) — Video footage of I-5 on Wednesday afternoon shows the damage after a landslide caused a portion of the freeway near Castaic to crumble into pieces and slip into the creek below.

Caltrans initially reported the landslide on Friday when a southbound lane between the Whitaker Brake Check Area and Templin Highway was closed.

Large chunks of asphalt were seen breaking off.

Caltrans crews placed k-rail barriers Tuesday afternoon as they continued to monitor the damage. No injuries were reported.

Caltrans urges people to drive with caution.