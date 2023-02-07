Landslide leaves six homes in Santa Clarita heavily damaged

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KERO) — It's been a trying few days for some canyon country residents after part of a hillside in Santa Clarita collapsed on Sunday, sending mud and debris rushing down.

As of Monday six homes have been yellow-tagged and evacuated, five of them just atop the hillside and one below.

Residents say the hillside started sliding around 10 a.m. on Sunday and kept slipping down for several hours. The slide left some residents in the dark.

Neighbors say the recent massive rain storm coupled with light showers over the weekend among a few other issues was enough to bring the hill down along with multiple backyard fences. Some residents living nearby the crumbling hillside are now concerned about whether there could be another slide.

23ABC IN-DEPTH

The U.S. Geological Survey says there are several ways you can be prepared for landslides.

One suggestion is to get a ground assessment of your property because landslides occur where they have before and in identifiable hazard locations.

You can minimize home hazards by having flexible pipe fittings installed to avoid gas or water leaks. You can also plant ground cover on slopes and build retaining walls.

Another thing you can do is learn about the emergency response and evacuation plans for your area.

And they recommend you develop your own emergency plan for your family or business.