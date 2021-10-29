LAPD searching for missing mom Heidi Planck who disappeared mysteriously

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a mother whose family says went missing on Oct. 17th. and her disappearance is raising many questions.

The last communication Heidi Planck's 10-year-old son had with his mom 11 days ago was "where are you?"

A security tape of the 39-year-old mom from Palms shows her with her dog named seven on her way to her son's football game Sunday, Oct.17th.

Her ex-husband says Planck left their son's football game at half time and says she seemed distracted.

In a bizarre turn, three hours later, in downtown Los Angeles, her dog was found on the 28th floor of an apartment building. Planck, her silver Range Rover, her purse, her personal phone and computer all gone.

"If you have seen anything, anything at all, we have a 10-year-old boy at home that's looking for his mom, and we need to find his mom. People don't just disappear," said Jim Wayne, Planck's ex-husband.

Her friends say Planck was an attentive mother, and, when she didn't pick her son up at school later, they were immediately concerned.

"When she didn't show up to pick bond up on Wednesday we knew that something was wrong," said a friend of Planck's.

"For him not to hear from his mother this long, something is seriously wrong," said Wayne.

Planck's friends say the apartment building management has refused to allow them to look in the parking garage to see if possibly her SUV is parked there.

They also say apartment management won't share building security tape with police unless they get a warrant.

Planck's friends and family suspect foul play.

The apartment building's management did not respond to a request for comment.

Planck is 5-foot-3-inches tall, 120 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was driving a gray 2017 Range Rover with a yellow-and-black California license plate.