LAPD under investigation over use of force case involving cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder

LOS ANGELES, CALIF (KERO) — A use of force investigation is underway in Los Angeles after the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder died after being tased and arrested by police.

In newly released body camera video, 31-year-old Keenan Anderson, who happens to be the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors can be seen making contact with police.

Motorists on the scene telling police the english teacher caused a traffic accident.

According to police and bystanders, Anderson was displaying erratic behavior but say he had initially complied with the officer's orders.

Minutes later, police say Anderson attempted to flee. The edited video then jumps to Anderson pleading with officers restraining him while on the ground.

Anderson is then seen tased several times, he's handcuffed and put on a stretcher then taken to the hospital. Four and a half hours later, he went into cardiac arrest and died.

Police say cocaine and marijuana were found in his system. However, an independent autopsy and further toxicology reports still need to be completed, as it is not yet clear whether or not the drugs contributed to his death.

Cullors took to social media following her cousin's death. Writing in part "Keenan deserves to be alive right now, his child deserves to be raised by his father."

LA's mayor announcing full investigations are underway, saying she has absolutely no tolerance for excessive force.