LA’s Union Station books another starring role: The Oscars

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
The exterior of Union Station in Los Angeles appears on March 23, 2021. The Oscars are headed to the historic site for the first time this year. With wide open spaces and 65-foot high ceilings, it’s ideal for a big crew and cameras. It’s been used in car commercials, reality shows and procedurals. But its beamed ceilings, Spanish tile floors and regal bronze chandeliers really shine in cinema where it’s played train stations, banks, police stations, clubs and airports. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 12:08 PM, Apr 21, 2021
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — The Oscars are headed to downtown Los Angeles’ Union Station for the first time this year. But the historic site and active transportation hub is already a movie star.

John Parkinson and his son Donald Parkinson’s stunning building blends Mission Revival and Art Deco styles. It has been a popular film site since it was completed in 1939, with supporting roles in movies from “Blade Runner” to “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Union Station has been in car commercials, reality shows, and procedurals. But with its beamed ceilings, Spanish tile floors and regal bronze chandeliers, it really shines in cinema when it plays a train station, bank, police station, club or airport.

