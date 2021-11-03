Las Vegas man convicted of murder, DUI in California Interstate 5 pileup

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been convicted of second-degree murder and driving under the influence for starting a Southern California chain-reaction crash that killed a woman, fractured her infant’s skull, and injured four other people.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Irving Abel Aguilar-Calixto was convicted by a jury on Tuesday.

The crashes began around 1:24 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2018.

Prosecutors say that Aguilar-Calixto was driving at more than 100 mph on Interstate 5 after a night of heavy drinking with friends in Anaheim when he crashed into another car, starting a pileup that killed 25-year-old Maria Osuna.