Last Kmart store in California to close

GRASS VALLEY, calif. (KERO) — The last Kmart location in the state of California is set to close its doors at the end of this year.

The Grass Valley store will be replaced by a Target and renovations are expected to take at least a year to convert the location.

Residents in the area are concerned about the lack of shopping and its impact on the area.

Kmart began in the late 1800s with the first branded store being opened up in San Fernando.

At one point there were over 3,500 stores across the country.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2002.