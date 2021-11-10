Law enforcement warns about new scam to steal gas

(KERO) — With the rise in gas prices some thieves are looking to fill up their gas tanks on your dime.

Officials warn about this scenario: Two cars drive up to the pump and switch the nozzles. The second person then drives away waiting for an unsuspecting person to fill up. That person is then unaware that they are using the wrong nozzle and filling up the cars tank on the other side.

The scenario was caught on video near Sacramento at an ARCO station.

"It was real quick. Only took a second. But you can see now. The hose comes across the pump instead of on the side itself," said said ARCO manager Bobby Johl.

Law enforcement says its important to double check your hose is connected to the right station. You can also quickly start and stop the handle to make sure you're using the right one.