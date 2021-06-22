Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Lawsuit challenging CA women-in-boardroom law revived

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
Gavel (FILE)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 13:31:17-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit that challenged California’s law requiring women to be placed on the boards of hundreds of corporations.

The Los Angeles Times says a panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday allowed a shareholder to sue over the law, which requires women on the boards of publicly owned corporations based in California. The shareholder had argued he was being forced to unconstitutionally discriminate on the basis of sex.

A lower court had ruled the shareholder didn't have standing to sue.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads