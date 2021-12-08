Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Leaking California oil pipe's safeguards not fully working

items.[0].image.alt
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil spill off the Southern California coast, on Oct. 7, 2021. A Dec. 3, 2021, report filed with federal regulators revealed the offshore pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil off the Southern California coast in October 2021 did not have a fully functioning leak detection system. The report was filed by pipeline operator, Beta Offshore, a subsidiary of Houston-based Amplify Energy.
California Oil Spill
Posted at 12:36 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 15:36:59-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A report filed with federal regulators reveals the offshore pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil off the Southern California coast in October did not have a fully functioning leak detection system.

The report was filed by pipeline operator, Beta Offshore, a subsidiary of Houston-based Amplify Energy. It reveals Amplify is investigating whether personnel or control room issues contributed to the accident. It gives no new clues about a suspected anchor strike from a drifting cargo ship that is believed to have damaged the pipe perhaps months before the roughly 25,000-gallon spill.

The report, filed last week, was obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Homicide Tracker

23ABC Homicide Tracker