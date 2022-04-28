Legal claim: LA sheriff delayed excessive force probe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s closest advisers says she was told to choose between retirement or demotion after raising questions about his handling of the investigation into a deputy kneeling on a handcuffed inmate’s head for several minutes.

The March 10, 2021 incident was captured on video and Robin Limon, who was an assistant sheriff, said she watched it five days later with Villanueva and two other sheriff’s officials.

That's according to a legal claim filed Thursday by Limon’s attorney.

Villanueva has denied any wrongdoing in his handling of the case and a statement issued by the department Thursday declined comment on Limon's claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit.