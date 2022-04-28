Watch
Legal claim: LA sheriff delayed excessive force probe

Alex Villanueva, Alene Tchekmedyian
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva gestures during a news conference, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. Villanueva disputed allegations that he orchestrated the coverup of an incident where a deputy knelt on a handcuffed inmate's head last year. Villanueva, who oversees the nation's largest sheriff's department, also indicated that an Los Angeles Times reporter is under criminal investigation after she first reported the incident with the inmate. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 3:36 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 18:36:24-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s closest advisers says she was told to choose between retirement or demotion after raising questions about his handling of the investigation into a deputy kneeling on a handcuffed inmate’s head for several minutes.

The March 10, 2021 incident was captured on video and Robin Limon, who was an assistant sheriff, said she watched it five days later with Villanueva and two other sheriff’s officials.

That's according to a legal claim filed Thursday by Limon’s attorney.

Villanueva has denied any wrongdoing in his handling of the case and a statement issued by the department Thursday declined comment on Limon's claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit.

