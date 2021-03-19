LEGOLAND Announces they'll be reopening in early April

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — LEGOLAND has announced that they'll reopening the park to the public early next month.

On April 1, the park will open only certain rides and other attractions. Then on April 15 the park will reopen fully.

Throughout the month of April priority access will be given to those who are staying in a LEGOLAND hotel, as well as those who own an Active Pass. Ticket Holders whose tickets were unable to attend due to shutdowns related to the shutdowns will also be able to attend in April.

Advanced registration will also be required in order to attend the Park.