LGBTQ+ flag burned outside a teacher's classroom at L.A. elementary school

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KERO) — An LGBTQ+ pride flag was burned outside a teacher's classroom at a North Hollywood elementary school. It comes as some parents are opposing a Pride Day assembly set for Friday.

Just days before the burned flag was discovered an Instagram page was created by some parents encouraging others to keep their kids home in protest of the assembly. Organizers of the protest say the school has a lot of Armenian and Hispanic families and many of them are Christian or share conservative values. They say they don't feel gay pride is appropriate for children.

Police are investigating the incident at Saticoy Elementary as a possible hate crime.