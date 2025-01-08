LIVE BLOG: Latest on wildfires burning in Southern California

Wednesday, 1/8 - 3:31 pm:

Here are the latest acres burned from the 3 major wildfires in Southern California

- Palisades Fire (15,832 acres)

- Eaton Fire (10,600 acres)

- Hurst Fire (505 acres)

View the latest updates from CalFire here on this website.

Wednesday, 1/8 - 3:28 pm:

Several wildfires are burning in Southern California causing a lot of destruction. Evacuation orders remain in place for specific communities. Traffic in and out of the area continues to be impacted.

For the latest traffic conditions, follow the CHP Incident page:

https://cad.chp.ca.gov/traffic.aspx?__EVENTTARGET

