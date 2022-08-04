Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Los Angeles Airport's People Mover to open by 2023

If you've been to Los Angeles International Airport lately, you know driving around the terminals can be challenging. LAX hopes that will all change next year when its people mover opens.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 10:14:57-04

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — If you've been to Los Angeles International Airport lately, you know driving around the terminals can be challenging.

LAX hopes that will all change next year when its people mover opens.

The Automated People Mover or APM is an electric train system on a two-and-a-half mile elevated guidance with six stations total: three inside and outside of the central terminal area.

LAX broke ground on the automated people mover project in march of 2019 and expects it to be completed next year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-set Back 2 School

Free Backpacks