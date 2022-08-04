Los Angeles Airport's People Mover to open by 2023

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — If you've been to Los Angeles International Airport lately, you know driving around the terminals can be challenging.

LAX hopes that will all change next year when its people mover opens.

The Automated People Mover or APM is an electric train system on a two-and-a-half mile elevated guidance with six stations total: three inside and outside of the central terminal area.

LAX broke ground on the automated people mover project in march of 2019 and expects it to be completed next year.