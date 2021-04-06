Los Angeles councilmen propose homeless camps at beach lots

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles city councilmen are proposing to temporarily house homeless people in beach parking lots.

A motion by Councilmen Mike Bonin and Mark Ridley-Thomas asks the city administrative officer to evaluate and identify funding for temporary sites for single-occupancy tiny homes, camping and so-called safe parking.

The sites include Pacific Palisades, Playa del Rey and Marina del Rey. But there's push-back.

An online petition against the Palisades site asserts that a camp is not a solution and would bring problems of drugs, mental illness and danger to the community. The petition had more than 6,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.