Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Los Angeles councilmen propose homeless camps at beach lots

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this March 24, 2021, file photo a woman eats at her tent at the Echo Park homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles. A proposal by two Los Angeles city councilmen to set up temporary camps or "tiny homes" for homeless people in beach parking lots is drawing opposition. The motion asks the city administrative officer to evaluate and identify funding for temporary sites for "single-occupancy tiny homes or safe camping" at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Dockweiler Beach in Playa del Rey and Fisherman's Village in Marina del Rey. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Los Angeles Homeless Beaches
Posted at 1:01 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 16:01:15-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles city councilmen are proposing to temporarily house homeless people in beach parking lots.

A motion by Councilmen Mike Bonin and Mark Ridley-Thomas asks the city administrative officer to evaluate and identify funding for temporary sites for single-occupancy tiny homes, camping and so-called safe parking.

The sites include Pacific Palisades, Playa del Rey and Marina del Rey. But there's push-back.

An online petition against the Palisades site asserts that a camp is not a solution and would bring problems of drugs, mental illness and danger to the community. The petition had more than 6,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive