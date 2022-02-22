Los Angeles County firearms sweep nets more than 100 guns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities seized more than 100 guns in Southern California as part of a five-day sweep to remove firearms and ammunition from people who are no longer legally allowed to own or possess them.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday announced that the operation last week in Los Angeles County also included 13 arrests. Investigators also took nearly 50,000 rounds of ammunition and 87 high-capacity magazines away.

“California’s Armed and Prohibited Persons System is a critical tool that makes the work of cracking down on illegal gun ownership and possession possible,” said Bonta. “Last week, using APPS and working together with our law enforcement partners in Southern California, our teams removed 114 firearms from individuals who are no longer legally allowed to own or possess firearms or ammunition. Collaborative efforts like these increase our success in taking guns out of potentially dangerous hands, reducing gun violence, and keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

People prohibited to own or posses firearms in California include those who were convicted of a felony or a violent misdemeanor, placed under a domestic violence or other restraining order, or suffer from serious mental illness.