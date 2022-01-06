Watch
Los Angeles County firefighter dies battling house fire

House Fire (FILE)
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 16:31:13-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County firefighter has died after being overcome by fire and smoke while battling a house fire.

The fire department has withheld the firefighter’s identity pending notification of relatives, but officials say he had a wife and two teenage sons.

The firefighter was part of a crew that responded to a 2 a.m. Thursday fire in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Interim Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone says the firefighter was inside the structure when he was overcome, put out a mayday call and was pulled out by other firefighters. He was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center but efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

