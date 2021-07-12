Los Angeles County reports more than 1,000 new COVID cases for third consecutive day

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Los Angeles County reported more than 1,000 new COVID cases and four additional deaths on Sunday making it the third consecutive day that more than 1,000 new cases were reported.

Health officials said the number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend. The spike in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles is causing worries about the spread of the Delta variant.

Federal officials have said the variant is also believed to be responsible for a majority of new infections being reported in the United States, the vast majority of them being reported among unvaccinated residents.

According to the LA County Public Health Department, these high transmission rates are increasing among younger residents.