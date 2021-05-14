Los Angeles County tests new beach evacuation system

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a full-volume test of a new emergency evacuation system on a Southern California beach was successful.

Sirens blared, lights flashed and alerts were issued Thursday in English and Spanish at Torrance Beach on the Los Angeles County coast.

The Department of Beaches and Harbors says the announcements could be clearly heard in the neighboring city of Redondo Beach and 1,000 yards offshore.

The Beach Emergency Evacuation Lights System is intended for use in scenarios including tsunamis, earthquakes, severe thunderstorms, shark sightings and unsafe water conditions.

The systems incorporates lights to alert people who are deaf or hard of hearing.