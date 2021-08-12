Watch
Los Angeles deputy dragged by car fatally shoots suspect Wednesday near I-5

Police
Posted at 12:23 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 15:23:29-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspect who dragged him with his car along a roadway following a traffic stop.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday afternoon in the unincorporated community of Gorman in northwestern Los Angeles County.

Authorities say they recovered a handgun near the man. The deputy pulled over the man’s vehicle on a road near the 5 Freeway in Gorman. The deputy has been treated at a hospital for his injuries.

