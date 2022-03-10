Watch
Los Angeles hospital sends medical aid to Ukrainians

Richard Vogel/AP
Workers load pallets with boxes of medical supplies to aid Ukrainians from Dignity Health - Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The hospital donated 200 boxes of supplies packed onto 10 pallets were being sent from Northridge Hospital Medical Center to Project C.U.R.E., a global distributor of medical supplies. The shipment included surgical gowns and drapes, instruments, wound-care supplies, tourniquets, masks, gloves, gauze, needles syringes, antiseptics and disinfection solutions for wounds.
Posted at 2:50 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 17:50:25-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles hospital has donated a huge load of medical supplies to aid Ukrainians.

The 200 boxes of supplies packed onto 10 pallets were being sent from Northridge Hospital Medical Center on Thursday to Project C.U.R.E., a global distributor of medical supplies.

Materials manager Michael Alfaro says he believes the shipment will go to Poland, where thousands of Ukrainians have fled Russia’s invasion. The shipment includes surgical gowns and drapes, instruments, wound-care supplies, tourniquets, masks, gloves, gauze, needles syringes, antiseptics and disinfection solutions for wounds.

Alfaro estimated that the shipment is worth $10,000.

