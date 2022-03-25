Watch
Los Angeles moves to make Ukraine's capital a sister city

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A pigeon sits on a statue depicting St. Michael, the patron saint of the Ukrainian capital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce fighting by the country's fast-moving defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 15:04:35-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has voted to begin the process of making war-torn Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, a sister city.

The council voted 14-0 Friday on a motion by Councilmember Joe Buscaino, who said he wanted to send a message of support to Kyiv's mayor. Buscaino also termed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine an “assault on humankind.”

The motion notes that formalizing a sister city relationship normally takes about a year, including meetings between citizens and governments. Because that’s not currently possible with Kyiv, the relationship will be formalized in the future.

