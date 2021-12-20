Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Los Angeles New Year's event goes virtual due to COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/AP
A city worker waters the lawn at Grand Park on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Grand Park
Posted at 10:18 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 13:18:23-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New Year’s Eve party planned for downtown Los Angeles’ Grand Park will not have an in-person audience due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in LA County.

Organizers say the “NYELA Countdown to 2022” event will instead be streamed, as it was last year. Organizers originally planned to have an invite-only audience of LA County frontline workers and first responders.

The program will feature the band Kinky and other musical performances starting at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31. The number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County has tripled over the past week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later

Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later