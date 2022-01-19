Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Los Angeles police arrest suspect in Fresno double killing

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office
A man sought in the killings of his grandfather and mother in Fresno was captured in Los Angeles. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Rahmad Kerel Parke was picked up by Los Angeles police on Jan. 15.
Rahmad Kerel Parke
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 13:18:47-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man sought in the killings of his grandfather and mother in Fresno was captured in Los Angeles.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Rahmad Kerel Parke was picked up by Los Angeles police on Jan. 15 after Fresno detectives followed up on a tip that he had been seen in the Sherman Oaks area.

The Sheriff's Office says Parke was wanted for the Jan. 6 killings of his 90-year-old grandfather, Mel Abdelaziz, and his 58-year-old mother, Melba Abdelaziz. The victims were slain while visiting a home where Parke was staying.

It's not immediately known if Parke has an attorney.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!