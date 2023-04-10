Watch Now
Los Angeles police investigate vandalism of Islamic center

Posted at 10:48 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 13:48:28-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are looking for a man who vandalized the Islamic Center of Southern California during the weekend.

The man wrote “anti-Islamic hate words” on the building early Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a community alert that contained a security photo of the suspect.

“This is an appalling act of vandalism targeting the center where innocent individuals gather for their daily religious observances,” the center said in a statement.

The center was founded in 1952 and offers religious, educational and social activities.

