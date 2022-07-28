Los Angeles police shoot, kill man who pointed pellet gun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police shot and killed a man they say pointed a realistic-looking pellet gun at officers on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

An LAPD traffic officer was investigating a crash at around 11 a.m. near Elysian Park when someone approached and said there was a man with a handgun just down the street, according to LAPD tweets.

“The officer requested a back-up for a man with a gun" and when officers arrived and contacted the man, he pulled what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at them, the LAPD said.

Police opened fire, hitting the man, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.

Police initially said the man had a gun but investigators later determined that it was a pellet gun resembling a firearm, the LAPD said.

No officers were injured.