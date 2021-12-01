Los Angeles robbers target mother with baby in stroller

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have released video of follow-home robbers targeting a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood.

A surveillance camera recorded the scene as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street Sunday evening. Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home and demanded she hand over property.

Police say the robbers took her diaper bags and a bottle cooler and then fled back to the car.