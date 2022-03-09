Los Angeles, San Francisco move to curtail vaccine checks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Los Angeles and San Francisco are moving toward ending requirements that certain businesses require patrons to show proof of vaccination as new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations fall.

The Los Angeles City Council ordered the city attorney Wednesday to craft an ordinance that makes vaccine verification voluntary for indoor locations such as bars, restaurants and gyms, and eliminates proof of vaccination for large outdoor events.

A final vote will be required when the ordinance is ready.

San Francisco on Friday will stop requiring proof of vaccination to enter those businesses. Vaccination verification will still be required to enter indoor events with 1,000 or more people in both cities.