Los Angeles schools postpone student vaccination mandate

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - A youngster receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a pediatric vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 set up at Willard Intermediate School in Santa Ana, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Posted at 9:38 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 12:38:13-04

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students 12 and older in the Los Angeles Unified School District has been postponed from this fall to next year.

The Board of Education voted Tuesday to delay the mandate to no sooner than July 1, 2023, aligning the district with the state. California announced last year that it would require all schoolchildren to receive the coronavirus vaccine, and Gov. Gavin Newsom estimated it would take effect for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

But last month the Newsom administration paused the requirement until at least summer 2023 because school administrators worried they would not have enough time to implement the mandate.

