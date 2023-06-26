Los Angeles Starbucks workers join nationwide strike in response to Pride policy

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Starbucks employees in Los Angeles joined a nationwide strike on Sunday, reportedly upset over the company's "pride" policy. The company is calling it a "union" tactic.

According to the employees, Starbucks managers have removed pride decorations and merchandise from stores during pride month without explanation.

The strike included 70 stores nationwide.

The demonstration was also reportedly about securing a fair contract for these baristas. The group, Starbucks Workers United are demanding higher wages and better working conditions.

Organizers claim Starbucks has only agreed to one meeting in the last 12 months and they still don’t have a contract.

“We’ve been no stop always working sometimes we’re understaffed and even when we’re understaffed we’re expected to reach certain metrics which we’re able to do but it is really hard,” said Starbucks employee Leila Trejo.

A Starbucks spokesperson said in part “Workers United continues to spread false information about our benefits, policies and negotiation efforts. We apologize to our customers who may experience an inconvenience at these locations.”

Starbucks also mentioned that they support the LGBTQ+ community and employees.

The strike was only on Sunday. Stores were expected to be open as normal Monday.