Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Los Angeles to hold vote on phaseout of oil drilling

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
A truck drives past pump jacks operating at the Inglewood Oil Field Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Urban Oil Drilling
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 11:24:10-05

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a measure that would ban new oil and gas wells in the nation’s second most populous city and phase out hundreds of existing ones.

The measure would shut down oil and gas fields in the city after a decade of complaints from residents about negative health impacts (nosebleeds, wheezing, coughing) they blamed on air pollution from the sites.

Activists say that Black and Latino residents of the city are the most affected by pollution from the sites.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Literacy Project

News Literacy Project: Join the Movement