Los Angeles Union School District approves LGBTQ+ education resolution

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — The second largest public school system in the United States is showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community despite demonstrations from some parents in the area.

The Los Angeles Union School District school board adopted a Pride resolution in the wake of the protest over a book reading about diversity. LAUSD board members threw their support behind the pride resolution on Tues, June 6.

The resolution proclaims June as Pride Month and selects other dates throughout the year to recognize the LGBTQ+ community. The resolution also encourages all schools to incorporate lessons on the LGBTQ+ community.

"Part of today's resolution is to clarify the grade-appropriate teaching that is happening at L.A. Unified and the inclusive environment we have for our students and staff," said Nick Melvoin, a board member.

Melvoin says that the resolution took on new meaning after protests erupted outside Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood on Fri, June 2.

A group of parents upset over a Pride assembly faced off with counter-protesters over a book that was read to kids in the assembly about diversity in families, including same-sex couples.