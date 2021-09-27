Watch
Lower death rates for Black moms is goal of California bill

Richard Vogel/AP
Mashariki Kudumu, maternal and infant health director for the March of Dimes in Los Angeles, talks about her work to improve outcomes for Black women and babies on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Mashariki Kudumu
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has among the lowest rates of death nationally among pregnant women and new mothers. But the numbers for Black women tell a different story.

The most recently available state and federal data shows Black women in California were more likely to die during pregnancy or within a year of giving birth than Black women nationally. Within the state, they're six times more likely to die than white women.

A bill awaiting action by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom aims to change that by requiring more robust data collection on deaths and expanding access to doulas and midwives.

