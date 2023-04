TRES PINOS, Calif. (KERO) — The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake was reported Tuesday about 1 mile south of Tres Pinos, Calif and 2-1/2 miles northwest of Ridgemark.

The earthquake was along the Calaveras Fault.

The temblor was reported shortly after 3:23 p.m. Over 3,500 people reported feeling the quake, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries.

The depth of the quake was reported at 5.5 km or 5.72 miles.