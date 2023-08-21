Magnitude 5.1 strikes in Ojai near Ventura in Southern California

OJAI, Calif. (KERO) — Tropical Storm Hilary wasn't the only weather-related event that caused concern on Sunday in Kern County. After an earthquake hit Ojai near Santa Barbara.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 5.1 and was centered in Ojai between Santa Barbara and Ventura. Residents in Southwest Bakersfield and in Taft say the quake felt like a slow roll and lasted about 20 seconds.

The quake has triggered some smaller aftershocks.

So far no reports of any injuries, deaths, or serious damage.

Doctor Lucy Jones with the Geological Survey said this quake had no correlation to Tropical Storm Hilary.