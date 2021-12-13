Major storm brings rain, snow to parched NorCal

(AP) — A major storm hitting Northern California is expected to intensify and bring travel headaches and a threat of localized flooding after an abnormally warm fall in the U.S. West. Light rain and snow that started falling over the weekend was heavier early Monday.

The state's highest peaks could get as much as eight feet of snow while lower elevations across Calfironia are in for a drenching of rain. The storm is expected to last for days before moving out but another storm is then expected.

Forecasters warned people in the state's mountainous Sierra Nevada to prepare for days of snowfall and possible road closures.