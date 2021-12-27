Watch
Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California

AP
This image from video provided by Caltrans District 3 shows a closed westbound I-80 on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. The road from Colfax, Calif., to the Nevada state line was closed due to heavy snowfall. (Caltrans District 3, via AP)
Posted at 9:13 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 00:13:34-05

COLFAX, Calif. (AP) — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.

Authorities near Reno reported a 20-car pileup on a snow-blow highway where drivers described whiteout conditions.

A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 was shut Sunday from Colfax, California, through the Lake Tahoe region to the Nevada state line.

The California Department of Transportation also closed other mountain routes while warning of poor visibility and slippery conditions for drivers.

