Man, 3-year-old wanted in Tennessee Amber Alert may be heading to San Diego

(KGTV) -- A young Tennessee boy who is the subject of an Amber Alert search in that state may be in the Southern California area after a car he was a passenger in was located in San Clemente.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted that a silver Subaru Legacy with Tennessee tag 42MY10 was located in San Clemente, but 3-year-old Noah Clare was not found. The boy is believed to be with his biological father, Jacob "Jake" Clare, authorities said.

The TBI stated in a news release: “On November 7th, Noah’s mother reported to the Gallatin Police Department her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Clare, failed to return their three-year-old son at the conclusion of a scheduled visitation. On November 8th, the boy’s mother applied for an emergency motion to suspend parenting time, which the court granted, along with a temporary restraining order. Gallatin Police soon secured a warrant, charging Jacob Clare with one count of Custodial Interference, after which the TBI issued a Tennessee Endangered Child Alert for Noah Clare. On November 16th, following ongoing investigative work and the addition of a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, the TBI issued a Tennessee AMBER Alert for Noah Clare. An AMBER Alert for Noah also remains active in Arizona, along with an Endangered Missing Advisory issued in California.”

According to TBI officials, investigators learned Jacob Clare bought a Subaru Legacy “on or around October 30th” on Facebook Marketplace. The vehicle was detected by license plate readers on Highway 95 in Arizona on Nov. 7.

TBI officials said of the car: “Several stickers placed on the back of the vehicle had been removed, and the vehicle had been fully loaded with clothing, camping gear, and other items.”

The Subaru was located in San Clemente on Nov. 13, and three days later, “law enforcement secured and processed any evidence that might prove helpful in generating additional investigative leads,” the TBI said.

Noah Clare was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes. Noah is approximately 3 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jacob Clare is 35 years old, 6 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Also with the pair is 16-year-old Amber Clare, Noah’s cousin/Jacob Clare’s niece, the California Highway Patrol tweeted Wednesday in an Endangered Missing Advisory.

ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY - Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, Ventura and San Bernardino Counties

Last Seen: San Clemente@TBInvestigation

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/9ooSgiltGV — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 16, 2021

WTVF in Nashville, citing Kentucky State Police officials, reported that Amber Clare went “willingly” with her uncle and cousin.

According to Amber Clare’s mother, the teen has epilepsy and “left home without her seizure medication. She is in imminent danger without it.”

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said it was possible the three may be heading to the San Diego area.

Anyone with information on the trio’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.